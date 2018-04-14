Officials: man suffers 'severe bleeding,' dies after using synthetic marijuana

Sun-Times Media Wire
Illinois health officials are warning residents of unsafe synthetic marijuana - or synthetic cannabinoids - that recently caused someone to bleed severely and then die.

To date, 38 people in the Chicago area and central Illinois have used synthetic cannabinoids and then reported severe bleeding, according to the Illinois Department of Public Heath.

In those cases, people who used synthetic cannabinoids were hospitalized for symptoms such as coughing up blood, urinating blood, and bloody noses or gums, IDPH said. In three cases, individuals tested positive for a lethal drug used in rat poison.

"Synthetic cannabinoids are unsafe," IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah said. "They can contain a variety of chemicals, and users often don't know what those are, such as rat poison."

Also known as fake weed, the synthetic cannabinoids are human-made and sprayed on to dried plant material, IDPH said. They can be smoked or sold as liquids for vaporizers and e-cigarettes.

The health department was still trying to identify common products in the cannabinoids and determine where they originated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks cases of bleeding from synthetic marijuana online.

Anyone with a reaction to synthetic cannabinoids should call 911, IDPH said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsynthetic marijuanaIllinois
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News