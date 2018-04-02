Normal CTA Red Line service resumes after report of powdery substance

Normal CTA Red Line service resumed Monday morning after police activity rerouted to the elevated tracks in the Loop.Red Line trains were running on the elevated tracks Between Fullerton and Cermak Chinatown. The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a powdery substance on a train or platform near Roosevelt.The CTA had a shuttle bus available between Fullerton And Clark/Lake and with the #62 Archer, #29 State, #36 Broadway, and # 8 Halsted buses available as alternatives.