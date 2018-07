EMBED >More News Videos The Black Women's Expo is underway at McCormick Place.

Come out and be a part of Black Women's Expo; meet, greet and take photos with ABC 7 on-air anchors, reporters, meteorologists and hosts.ABC 7, the most watched television station in Chicago, is partnering with Black Women's Expo again this year, Friday April 6, 2018 through Sunday, April 8, 2018 at McCormick Place. ABC 7 Chicago's on-air team will be on-site at the expo to meet, greet, take photos and sign autographs at the ABC 7 anchor desk. (See on-air team schedule below.) Visitors to the ABC 7 anchor desk at Black Women's Expo will also have the opportunity to receive some ABC 7 promotional giveaways while they last.McCormick Place is located at 2301 S. King Drive. The ABC 7 on-air team will be located in the North building, Hall C1. CLICK HERE for more information about the expo 11A - 1P JASON KNOWLES / LARRY MOWRY / ROZ VARON12:30P - 2P TRACY BUTLER1P - 3P ALAN KRASHESKY / TERRELL BROWN2:45 - 4:45 TANJA BABICH3P - 5P EVELYN HOLMES5P - 7P LEAH HOPE6P - 7P CHERYL SCOTT11A - 1P MARK RIVERA / JIM ROSE1P - 3P WILL JONES / KAREN JORDAN3P - 5P SARAH SCHULTE11A - 1P DIANE PATHIEU / JESSICA D'ONOFRIO1P - 3P EVELYN HOLMES3P - 5P RYAN CHIAVERINI / VAL WARNER