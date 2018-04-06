BLACK WOMENS EXPO

Black Women's Expo

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --
Come out and be a part of Black Women's Expo; meet, greet and take photos with ABC 7 on-air anchors, reporters, meteorologists and hosts.

ABC 7, the most watched television station in Chicago, is partnering with Black Women's Expo again this year, Friday April 6, 2018 through Sunday, April 8, 2018 at McCormick Place. ABC 7 Chicago's on-air team will be on-site at the expo to meet, greet, take photos and sign autographs at the ABC 7 anchor desk. (See on-air team schedule below.) Visitors to the ABC 7 anchor desk at Black Women's Expo will also have the opportunity to receive some ABC 7 promotional giveaways while they last.

EMBED More News Videos

The Black Women's Expo is underway at McCormick Place.


McCormick Place is located at 2301 S. King Drive. The ABC 7 on-air team will be located in the North building, Hall C1. CLICK HERE for more information about the expo.

FRIDAY APRIL 6, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 10A - 7P)

11A - 1P JASON KNOWLES / LARRY MOWRY / ROZ VARON
12:30P - 2P TRACY BUTLER
1P - 3P ALAN KRASHESKY / TERRELL BROWN
2:45 - 4:45 TANJA BABICH

3P - 5P EVELYN HOLMES
5P - 7P LEAH HOPE
6P - 7P CHERYL SCOTT

SATURDAY APRIL 7, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 10A - 7P)

11A - 1P MARK RIVERA / JIM ROSE
1P - 3P WILL JONES / KAREN JORDAN

3P - 5P SARAH SCHULTE

SUNDAY APRIL 8, 2018 (EXPO HOURS 11A - 6P)

11A - 1P DIANE PATHIEU / JESSICA D'ONOFRIO
1P - 3P EVELYN HOLMES
3P - 5P RYAN CHIAVERINI / VAL WARNER

CLICK HERE for more information about the expo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsblack womens expoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK WOMENS EXPO
Black Women's Expo closes at McCormick Place
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
More black womens expo
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO at BBQ for the Troops events
Lincoln Square Roots Festival
Daily Herald: Homegrown Arts and Music Festival
8th annual Run To End Homelessness
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News