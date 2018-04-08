13 displaced after Little Village apartment fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --
13 people were left homeless after an apartment building fire in Little Village.

Crews rescued on man from the blaze in the 2400 block of South Spaulding Avenue. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

All other occupants of the building made it out safely, officials said.

Firefighters said they did not hear any fire alarms go off at the scene. Citizens should take the incident as a reminder to install proper warning systems for fires, firefighters said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefireChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News