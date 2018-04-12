Over 67 tons of frozen Salisbury steak recalled

Conagra Brands said Wednesday they are recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products due to possible bone fragments.The 27-ounce, six-piece Banquet family-size Salisbury steak package is affected. The box has lot code 5006 8069 10 05 and a best by date of September 1, 2019.Food safety inspectors say the steaks might be contaminated with bone and other materials.Several complaints have already been reported including three reports of minor oral injuries, according to the USDA.Customers may return the box of Salisbury steaks made with chicken, pork and beef to the place of purchase.For more information, customers may call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289-6014