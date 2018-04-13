WEATHER

Chicago Weather: A cold, wet weekend

By
The 70 degree weather from Thursday is long gone for most of the Chicago area.

Friday afternoon, there was a big spread in temperatures -- 40 degrees in north suburban Zion and 75 degrees in Bradley in southern Kankakee County.

RAIN DEVELOPS FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

Scattered light rain develops Friday afternoon with heavier rain moving in later into the evening and overnight. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Rainfall totals Friday night could end up being over 1 inch in some locations.

More off-and-on rain on Saturday could bring rain totals up to near 2 inches in some areas by Sunday morning.

Below is a raincast through Sunday morning.

WEEKEND FORECAST
Cold and wet both days. Rain will be with us off-and-on on Saturday. A few thunderstorms possible, too. It will also be rather windy making it feel even worse.

Sunday will feature some rain changing over to snow. Temperatures will be in the 30s and once again a windy day is on tap.

SNOWFALL
I don't look for a lot of snow, but we could wake up Monday morning to a dusting to 1" of snow on grassy areas early Monday.



WIND ADVISORY for Saturday as winds could gust as high as 45 mph with gusts up to 50 mph along lakefront.



There is also a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY for Saturday. This means that waves could crash onto bike paths and possibly even Lake Shore Drive during the day on Saturday.

