Tax Day 2018 freebies and deals

Tax forms are seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

Today is the deadline to file your taxes, or file for an extension. To make the process a little less stressful there are some deals available, including a free massage.



  • Boston Market is offering a $10.40 Tax Day meal special. It includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last.


  • Chili's has a $5 Cuervo Blue Margarita special for Tax Day at participating locations, no coupon is required.


  • Applebee's is selling a $1 margarita for Tax Day and through the end of the month.


  • BJ's Restaurants are offering a $3 Pizookie on Tax Day -- normally the starting cost is $6.95. On Wednesday, April 18, BJ's will offer a free Pizookie with a food purchase of $9.95.


  • P.F. Chang's customers will Get 15 percent off takeout orders on Tax Day with promo code TAXDAY on online orders and phone orders.

  • McDonald's is offering special Tax Day deals at participating restaurants in select locations.


  • Hooters customers 12 and younger get a free kids meal with an adult purchase of $10 or more at participating locations.


  • Office Depot is offering to shred five pounds of documents at no cost.


  • Staples customers can get free shredding services up to one pound through April 21. A coupon available at www.staples.com/coupons.
