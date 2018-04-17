CAREERS

Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month

An undated photo of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
The Happiest Place on Earth is hiring.

Disneyland is holding two big job fairs next month.

The first is a general Anaheim Resort Job Fair, held at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second job fair will be May 16 for housekeeping and laundry positions, held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.

Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
