POLITICS

IL House approves bill allowing medical marijuana for students

(Shutterstock file)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Illinois House voted Wednesday to approve a bill that allows infused medical marijuana to be administered to students by parents in elementary and secondary schools.

House Bill 4870 passed by a vote of 99-1, the legislative body said in a press release.

The bill was sponsored by State Rep. Lou Lang (D-Skokie) after a lawsuit on behalf of a student whose parents sued Schaumburg School District 54 to permit them to administer medical marijuana oil or change a medical marijuana patch on school grounds to treat seizures caused by chemotherapy.

The school district was forced to refuse their request due to an existing state law prohibition.

HB 4870 would require all schools, public and private, to allow parents or guardians to administer products infused with medical marijuana to their child on school grounds or on a school bus as long as the child has a pre-approved medical marijuana card issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The bill only applies to infused products like foods, oils, or ointments; it does not apply to any products that are smoked. Parents or guardians would administer these products to their children in private areas.

"This legislation could help parents from across Illinois care for their children with severe medical conditions without having to sue their local school district to do it," Lang said in a statement.

The bill is supported by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education. It now heads to the Illinois Senate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicseducationhealthmedical marijuanalegislationschoolIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News