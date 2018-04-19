POLITICS

7th Circuit Court of Appeals: Funds cannot be withheld from sanctuary cities

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that federal grants cannot be withheld from sanctuary cities.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that the Justice Department cannot withhold grant money for law enforcement from sanctuary cities.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to withhold those funds from cities that do not turn over undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel responded to the decision, saying, "you cannot tie the dollars of the Federal government to coerce a department to change their policies and their values."

The Appeals Court cautioned that their role is not to assess immigration policy, but to protect the separation of powers between cities, states, and the federal government.
