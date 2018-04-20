Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin

Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday.Police said the girl was standing in the 2300-block of North Long Avenue at about 4 p.m. when a man approached her and pulled her backpack from behind.The girl screamed and ran to her friends. The man then walked away, police said.Police described the suspect as a white-Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 ft. 8 to 6 ft. tall, with a medium complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray hat and blue jeans.If you have any information contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.