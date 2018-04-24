ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Schoolhouse Rock' creator Bob Dorough dead at 94

Bob Dorough, the creator of 'Schoolhouse Rock' passed away at age 94. (Kevin Yatarola/Getty Images)

CNN
The man who taught thousands of kids -- and adults -- about grammar and math through song has died.

Bob Dorough, the creator of 'Schoolhouse Rock' passed away at age 94.

His granddaughter Corin Wolf didn't disclose his exact cause of death but told CNN that Dorough was diagnosed with cancer last year.

From "Conjunction, Junction," to "I'm Just a Bill," Dorough's upbeat tunes helped educate thousands of viewers about simple math functions, rules of grammar and the legislative process.

'Schoolhouse Rock' songs premiered in 1973 and ran on ABC for 12 years. The show came back on air in the 1990s for five more years. Today, the songs live on in YouTube videos -- some with millions of views.

How his first song was born

Dorough, a jazz pianist and vocalist, wrote his first 'Schoolhouse Rock' tune after a New York advertising executive approached him in 1971. The executive said his sons couldn't multiply and asked Dorough to set the multiplication tables to music.

Dorough ended up writing "Three's a Magic Number." Many others followed.

Dorough believed the songs resonated with so many because, "even though they were in a 'rock' or 'pop' bag, my jazz sensibilities and the fine musicians I used for the audio recordings made the songs seem unusual to the Saturday morning cartoon listener," he told CNN in 2013.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentobituaryeducationu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Which state is the most fun?
Bonnie Hunt plays 'Gimmie a Hand'
'The Color Purple: The Musical' star Nikisha Williams performs
Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'
The dog days of summer
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News