Man charged after Chicago police officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn

Forrest Dix. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged after Chicago police said he hit an officer in the head with a vase in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a domestic battery in the 6400-block of South Kenwood Avenue at about 12:35 a.m., police said.

Police said that 26-year-old Forrest Dix has been identified as the man who battered a 32-year-old woman and struck a responding officer with a vase.

Dix was arrested in the 7500-block of South State Street at about 3:20 a.m., police said. While investigating, police said Dix was found to be in possession of hundreds of counterfeit DVDs.

Dix has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery/great bodily harm to a peace officer and unlawful use of recorded sound and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officer injuredWoodlawnChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CPD officer hit in head with vase in Woodlawn
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News