The unpaid tax bills of more than 37,000 properties in Cook County will be sold at auction starting Friday unless the owners come forward with the money.If they don't and their bills are sold, it could be the first step toward losing their properties.Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas visited the ABC7 studio and said many people may not even know they're delinquent because the post office wasn't able to deliver thousands of bills. She talkedabout all the information property owners need to know.For more information, visit: https://www.cookcountytreasurer.com/