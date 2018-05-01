Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home

Rebecca Zeni (Credit: Rebecca Zeni's family)

LAFAYETTE, Georgia --
A Georgia nursing home resident is dead after experts said she was eaten alive by millions of parasitic mites over the course of several months or years.

According to a pending lawsuit, 93-year-old Rebecca Zeni died in 2015 from a scabies infestation at Shepherd Hills Nursing Home.

The autopsy report shows the cause of death as "septicemia due to crusted scabies."

State health officials were notified about a scabies outbreak at the nursing home multiple times but did not inspect the LaFayette facility, WJXX and WTLV report.

Zeni's family said she lived the American dream - she worked in the naval yard during World War II, modeled in New York City, and worked at a TV station in Chicago.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Her daughter claims she was moved to the nursing home in 2010 because she suffered from dementia.

According to doctors, scabies is a painful, but treatable skin condition caused when parasitic mites burrow into your skin, lay eggs, and survive off of your body.

Pictures of Zeni before her death show skin flaking off and one of her hands blackened.

Zeni's hand and body after the scabies infestation



Mike Prieto and Stephen Chance are attorneys representing Zeni's family in a lawsuit against Pruitt Health, which operates the nursing home where Zeni died.

Chance claims staff were told not to touch Zeni's hand.

"There was a conversation at this nursing home with a healthcare provider about being careful about touching Ms. Zeni's hand for fear that it might fall off her body," claimed Chance in an interview.

"This is one of the most horrendous things I've ever seen in my career as a forensic pathologist," forensic pathologist Dr. Kris Sperry said about Zeni's autopsy report to 11Alive.

Sperry estimates hundreds of millions of mites were living inside Zeni at the time of her death.

"Having seen what I've seen with Ms. Zeni, I think that is frankly a good characterization," said Sperry. "I would seriously consider calling this a homicide by neglect."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderly womanflesh eating bacterianursing homecrimeu.s. & worldGeorgia
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News