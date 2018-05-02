Metra North Central Service impacted by derailment near Mundelein

Train service on the Metra North Central Service continued to be delayed Wednesday evening after a freight train's wheel slipped off the tracks near Mundelein.Service was terminated at Vernon Hills , Metra said at about 3:15 p.m. The spokesman for Canadian National said the only one wheel is off the tracks, which they do not consider a true derailment.Just after 5 p.m, Metra trains were beginning to one-by-one get through to Antioch, but Metra officials urged passengers to be patient as delays will continue.