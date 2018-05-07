PERSONAL FINANCE

Warren Buffett: Bitcoin is 'rat poison'

Warren Buffett. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

CNN
Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Buffett.

The price of bitcoin took a dive after Warren Buffett renewed his criticism of the cryptocurrency - even comparing it to rat poison.

Bitcoin had been closing in on $10,000, but it fell nearly 6% Sunday and was down another 2% Monday to just over $9,300.

Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has been a bitcoin bear for years. He has often compared the cryptocurrency to gold, saying that both assets are strictly speculative and don't produce earnings and dividends like stocks do.

Before the Berkshire annual meeting on Saturday, Buffett told CNBC that bitcoin was "probably rat poison squared."

During the meeting itself, Buffett joked that "if you had bought gold at the time of Christ and you figure the compound rate on it, it's a couple tenths of a percent." What Buffett was saying about bitcoin was that you can buy it, but it will never produce anything of value.

He also responded to a question from the audience about bitcoin by saying that it and other crytpocurrencies "will come to bad endings."

Berkshire vice chairman and longtime Buffett confidant Charlie Munger was even more blunt.

"I like cryptocurrencies a lot less than you do," Munger said to Buffett. "To me, it's just dementia. It's like somebody else is trading turds and you decide you can't be left out."

Munger has also referred to bitcoin as poison. At the shareholder meeting of The Daily Journal, a newspaper publisher in Los Angeles where Munger serves as chairman, he called it "noxious."

Strong words. But to be fair to bitcoin bulls, both Buffett and Munger have been wrong about the cryptocurrency. Buffett in particular.

He first called bitcoin a "mirage" in 2014 - back when it was trading for about $600. So even with the recent pullback, bitcoin has drastically outperformed the broader market, not to mention Berkshire stock and top Berkshire holdings like Apple.

That's why some cryptocurrency experts think that investors should ignore Buffett's and Munger's repeated bitcoin bashing.

"What I do find monumentally baffling is that two of the world's most successful investors cannot see the intrinsic value of some form of cryptocurrency," Nigel Green, CEO of financial consulting firm deVere Group, wrote in a report early Monday.

"Do they honestly believe that there is no place for, and no value of, digital, global currencies in an increasingly digitalized and globalized world?" Green added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financebitcoinwarren buffett
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News