Chicago area students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four Illinois high school students have been named 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Ibraheem Khan, a senior at Northside College Preparatory High School in North Park, is one of two Illinois high schoolers to receive the honor.

Khan plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

According to the Department of Education press release, Audrey Pettigrew, also of Chicago, was named the female U.S. Presidential Scholar for 2018. Pettigrew is a senior at Walter Payton College Preparatory School.

Adlai E. Stevenson High School student David Hou, of Hawthorn Woods, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Eastland High District 108 student Connor Erbsen, of Lanark, was named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
