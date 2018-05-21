POLITICS

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger writes letter to Illinois lawmakers in support of Equal Rights Amendment

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment in Illinois are getting a boost from Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

The legendary rock star penned a letter to Illinois lawmakers asking them to pass the amendment.

"Please vote yes on the Equal Rights Amendment. I have three daughters who are US Citizens and they should all deserve rights under the Constitution of the United States."

Jagger's daughter Elizabeth shared his letter on Instagram.


The text of the Equal Rights Amendment states that, "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex."

The Equal Rights Amendment first went before state legislatures in 1972. Since then, 36 states have passed the amendment, and Illinois would be the 37th if ratified by the state legislature.

In 2017, Nevada became the first state to ratify the amendment since 1977, doing so decades after the deadline for ratification.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsentertainmentrock musicequal rightsSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
Trump says Russia no longer targeting the US
More Politics
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News