Officers respond to 60-person brawl outside Tinley Park bar, no one in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) --
No one was arrested after police officers responded early Sunday to a fight involving roughly 60 people outside of a bar in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

At 2:04 a.m., the officers responded to a disturbance at Intimo Lounge, 7068 W. 183rd Street, and found roughly 60 people fighting with each other in the parking lot, according to Tinley Park police. The group dispersed when the officers showed up.

Onlookers posted video of the brawl to social media, which investigators plan to use in their investigation.

While they were responding to the fight, the officers learned of a call of shots fired at a nearby bar, Dendrino's at 18300 Oak Park Ave., police said. When they arrived, the officers found three spent .45 caliber shell casings near a shared lot in front of Intimo.

"The safety and wellbeing of all of our citizens and guests is of utmost importance to the village," Tinley Park Mayor Jacob Vandenberg said. "And while we are relieved that this incident resulted in no serious injuries to patrons, residents or police officers, we are very concerned about the violent nature of the disturbance."

"I am perplexed that information about the incident was not more quickly relayed to authorities," Vandenberg added.

