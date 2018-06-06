Police seek thieves snatching motorists' cell phones in Loop

Cellphones have been snatched from drivers at busy Chicago intersections. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Police are warning downtown motorists of a rash of cell phone thefts in some of the most popular areas of the Loop over the past month.

Police said there have been at least six separate incidents occurring in the afternoon and evening hours over the past four weeks:
  • 200 block of N. Michigan Ave., on May 15, 2018 in the evening hours.

  • 100 block of E. Lower Wacker Dr., on May 25, 2018 in the evening hours.

  • 100 block of S. Michigan Ave., on May 26, 2018 in the afternoon hours.

  • 400 block of N. Michigan Ave., on May 29, 2018 in the evening hours.

  • 0-100 block of E. Grand Ave., on June 3, 2018 in the evening hours.

  • 500 block of N. State St., on June 3, 2018 in the evening hours.


In each incident the offender approaches a driver, distracts them and then opens the car door and takes off with the driver's phone.

Police have received various descriptions of the offender or offenders, described as black men between 15-20 years old.

Police recommend keeping all car doors and windows closed and locked at all times and advise not to speak with anyone who approaches the car while in the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
