WEATHER

Over 5 inches of rain fell in some areas over the weekend

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
This past weekend was a wet one as rounds of heavy rain fell across Chicago.

Northern Cook County saw the heaviest rain with 3" to 5" rain totals from Wheeling to Northbrook to Mount Prospect.

Heavy rain also fell west. With over 4" to 6" along the I-39 corridor and west. Many fields are flooded in this rich agricultural part of the state.

Here are some rain totals from June 8 - 11, 2018. Illinois totals first followed by Indiana.

Illinois ( COUNTY )

Chatsworth (Livingston)......................5.23

Amboy (Lee)..................................5.11

Wheeling (Cook)..............................4.30

Ottawa (La Salle)............................3.79

Rockford (Winnebago).........................3.59

Oregon (Ogle)................................3.56

Steward (Lee)................................3.55

Dixon (Lee)..................................3.47

Botanic Gardens (Cook).......................3.34

Paw Paw (Lee)................................3.22

Paxton (Ford)................................3.12

Rochelle (Ogle)..............................3.04

Earlville 3S (La Salle)......................2.96

Pontiac (Livingston).........................2.91

Peru (La Salle)..............................2.87

Woodstock 4SW (McHenry)......................2.78

De Kalb (De Kalb)............................2.75

O'Hare (Cook).................................2.71

Roscoe 2se (Winnebago).......................2.70

Streator (Livingston)........................2.68

Rockford 3NE (Winnebago).....................2.67

Rockford 2ENE (Winnebago)....................2.58

Willow Springs (Cook)........................2.57

Plainfield (Will)............................2.51

Glencoe (Cook)...............................2.47

Buffalo Grove 2N (Lake)......................2.45

Lisle Morton Arb (Du Page)...................2.44

Rockford 1NW (Winnebago).....................2.37

Romeoville (Will)............................2.35

Dwight (Livingston)..........................2.33

Westmont (Du Page)...........................2.32

Romeoville (Will)............................2.32

Midway Coop (Cook)...........................2.31

Dekalb (De Kalb).............................2.30

Aurora (Kane)................................2.29

Lincolnshire 1N (Lake).......................2.24

Genoa (De Kalb)..............................2.23

Batavia (Kane)...............................2.20

Elgin (Kane).................................2.11

Roscoe 2ESE (Winnebago)......................2.11

West Chicago (Du Page).......................2.10

Elburn (Kane)................................2.07

La Salle (La Salle)..........................2.05

Barrington (Lake)............................2.05

Park Ridge 1WNW (Cook).......................1.99

Elk Grove Village 1ESE (Cook)................1.98

Elgin (Kane).................................1.98

Joliet Lock/dam (Will).......................1.96

Oak Lawn 2NW (Cook)..........................1.95

Bull Valley 2WNW (McHenry)...................1.90

Woodstock 5nw (McHenry)......................1.89

Capron (Boone)...............................1.87

Midway (Cook)................................1.84

Downers Grove 0.4NNE (Du Page)...............1.83

Aurora (Kane)................................1.80

Lemont (Cook)................................1.78

Joliet 2n (Will).............................1.76

Plainfield 3ESE (Will).......................1.76

Byron 3N (Ogle)..............................1.73

Naperville 1NW (Du Page).....................1.70

Crystal Lake 1WSW (McHenry)..................1.68

Joliet (Will)................................1.68

Morris (Grundy)..............................1.65

Mendota (La Salle)...........................1.64

Yorkville 2SE (Kendall)......................1.63

Hebron (McHenry).............................1.63

Lake Zurich 1N (Lake)........................1.61

Lake Zurich (Lake)...........................1.61

Harvard (McHenry)............................1.58

Morris (Grundy)..............................1.56

Riverwoods (Lake)............................1.54

Marseilles (La Salle)........................1.51

McHenry (McHenry)............................1.46

Park Ridge (Cook)............................1.45

Coal City 4NNW (Grundy)......................1.45

Mundelein (Lake).............................1.44

Chicago 6ESE (Cook)..........................1.36

Highwood 1S (Lake)...........................1.26

St Anne (Kankakee)...........................1.25

Lake Villa 1SSW (Lake).......................1.18

Kankakee (Kankakee)..........................1.16

Bourbonnais (Kankakee).......................1.12

New Lenox 2SE (Will).........................1.03

Indiana ( COUNTY )

Lake Village (Newton)........................1.42

Rensselaer 8ENE (Jasper).....................1.38

Brook 4W (Newton)............................1.27

Morocco (Newton).............................1.13

Rensselaer (Jasper)..........................1.05

Valparaiso 4SW (Porter)......................0.96

Rensselaer 5NW (Jasper)......................0.89

Valparaiso 6WSW (Porter).....................0.86

Wheatfield 1ENE (Jasper)..............0.86

Valparaiso 4S (Porter).................0.80

Crown Point (Lake)...........................0.68

Portage 3E (Porter)..........................0.67

Porter 1S (Porter)...........................0.64

Crown Point 2WSW (Lake)......................0.59

Gary 5ENE (Lake).............................0.57

Hammond 1SSW (Lake)..........................0.55

Wheatfield 5W (Jasper).......................0.55

Rensselaer 2SSW (Jasper).....................0.54

Valparaiso 6SSW (Porter).....................0.53

Portage 1ESE (Porter)........................0.52

Merrillville 2NNW (Lake)..............0.52
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainCook CountyDuPage CountyWill CountyIndianaLake CountyLake County IndianaKendall CountyKane CountyKankakee CountyGrundy County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
From wet to dry in Chicago as summer takes hold
Hurricane Beryl: This year's storm name list
Chicago Weather: Fast-moving storms bring sudden downpours
More Weather
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News