Newsviews: Career service program helps LGBTQ youth, young adults

LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.

The Center for Interdisciplinary Inquiry and Innovation in Sexual and Reproductive Health at The University of Chicago aims to change that.

The services include preparing participants to work through LGBTQ-specific barriers to employment, like workplace harassment and discrimination, navigating paperwork before and after legal name and gender marker changes, and identifying LGBTQ-friendly/affirming employers.

Guests Dr. Darnell Motley, lead researcher for LGBTQ health portfolio and Myles Lawter, LGBTQ career services project specialist, joined Newsviews Sunday morning.

LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.



LGBTQ youth and young adults often live in poverty, are homeless, lack healthcare and feel they have fewer economic opportunities.

