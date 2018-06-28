3 men sentenced in fatal shooting of teen in front of twin

CHICAGO (WLS) --Three Chicago men will spend decades in prison for the 2014 fatal shooting of a teenager as he walked with his twin brother to a South Side high school.
Cook County Judge Timothy Joyce on Thursday sentenced 19-year-old Tarik Brakes to 45 years and his 21-year-old brother, Deafro Brakes, to 31 years. Joyce sentenced 20-year-old Carlos Johnson to 37 years in prison.
Fifteen-year-old Demario Bailey was walking with his twin, Demacio, under a railroad viaduct on the way to basketball practice when four would-be robbers demanded the victim's jacket. Demario was shot in the chest when he wouldn't comply.
Prosecutors alleged Tarik Brakes was the gunman.
A fourth defendant, 21-year-old Isiah Penn, testified against the others in exchange for a plea deal.