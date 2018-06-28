3 men sentenced in fatal shooting of teen in front of twin

Demario Bailey

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three Chicago men will spend decades in prison for the 2014 fatal shooting of a teenager as he walked with his twin brother to a South Side high school.

Cook County Judge Timothy Joyce on Thursday sentenced 19-year-old Tarik Brakes to 45 years and his 21-year-old brother, Deafro Brakes, to 31 years. Joyce sentenced 20-year-old Carlos Johnson to 37 years in prison.

Fifteen-year-old Demario Bailey was walking with his twin, Demacio, under a railroad viaduct on the way to basketball practice when four would-be robbers demanded the victim's jacket. Demario was shot in the chest when he wouldn't comply.

Prosecutors alleged Tarik Brakes was the gunman.

A fourth defendant, 21-year-old Isiah Penn, testified against the others in exchange for a plea deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedman shotfatal shootingrobberymuggingsentencingEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mother of slain teen receives van to help keep kids safe
Demario Bailey, 15, remembered at public viewing
4 teens charged in death of Demario Bailey, 15
Boy, 15, fatally shot during robbery attempt, police say
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News