Cubs' Javier Baez, fiancée welcome newborn son

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is a dad!

The proud father posted photos holding his new bundle of joy on social media Friday morning - but has not yet revealed the name.


He wrote in Spanish, "I'll introduce you later! Baby Baez's here! Thank you my God for another of your many blessings!"


In January, Baez and his partner Irmarie Marquez revealed on social media that they were expecting a boy. They announced their engagement in April.
