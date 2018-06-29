SOCIETY

Lottery ticket worth $2M sold in Willowbrook

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A $2 million lottery ticket was sold in Willowbrook for Friday's midday drawing.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at the Minuteman store at 6900 Kingery Highway. The winning numbers were 03-07-08-09-23. The winning ticket matched all five numbers.

The Illinois Lottery said in a statement that the winner should sign their ticket and take it to one of the Illinois Lottery Prize Centers before June 29, 2019.

For more information about the Illinois Lottery, visit their website at illinoislottery.com.
