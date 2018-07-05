Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A person was found dead with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side, police said.

The female, whose age was not immediately known, was found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death, but she remained unidentified Thursday afternoon.

Police described her as a black female between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 weighing 130-145 pounds.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
