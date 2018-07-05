Female found dead in Goose Island with bag around head

A person was found dead with a bag over her head Thursday morning near Goose Island on the Near North Side, police said.The female, whose age was not immediately known, was found "unresponsive with a bag around her head" at 6:33 a.m. outdoors in the 800 block of West Evergreen, according to Chicago Police.The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the death, but she remained unidentified Thursday afternoon.Police described her as a black female between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 weighing 130-145 pounds.Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.