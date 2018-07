A motorcyclist died Sunday after he crashed into a vehicle in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood.The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at West 95th and South Halsted streets on the South Side.The driver of a motorcycle - a man in his 40s - signaled to turn, but instead he continued straight ahead.He crashed into a turning car.He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died from his injuries.The driver of the vehicle was not injured.