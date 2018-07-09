A Florida man who suffered a heart attack is thanking first responders for not only saving his life, but for helping him finish the yard work the medical emergency interrupted.Gene Work was laying sod in his front yard with Mark Rouco in Pasco County, Florida Saturday and trying to get the job done in time as a deadline from Work's homeowners association was approaching.But the task was interrupted when Work suddenly had a heart attack.While in the middle of his heart attack, Work told his wife, Melissa Work, to finish laying the sod. In a Facebook post, Melissa Work wrote, "It's ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack."Work went to the hospital as Rouco stayed behind to finish laying the sod himself.That's when Rouco saw a fire truck and an ambulance coming back to the home with firefighters and EMTs.Rouco believed they had arrived to check on him, but much to his surprise, they came back to help finish laying the sod so it didn't die, knowing that Work would not be able to finish it in time.Melissa Work wrote on Facebook: