(ROSEMONT, IL) (WLS) --"Take YOUR DOG to the ball game... Take your dog to the crowd..." The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to execute the first ever 'Bark At The Ballpark' benefiting The Anti-Cruelty Society!
Head to Impact Field (9850 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont, IL 60018) July 31, 2018 with your furry four legged friend to experience fun for all ages! Gates open at 6 p.m.! Be a part of the Infield Dog Parade at 6:20 p.m. led by Puppy Bowl Star, Miss Brie. And don't miss ABC 7 Meteorologist, Cheryl Scott, throwing out the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.!
Be sure to visit the many pet-friendly offerings including:
The Anti-Cruelty Society: Learn about pet adoption, receive information on volunteering, fostering and take advantage of microchip scanning!
PetPlate: Spoil your fur babies with human-grade, ready-to-eat meals, made from USDA meat and fresh produce, delivered directly to your door! Visit the PetPlate team to learn more about how PetPlate can help your pet feel and look better. Stop by early to receive a sample and a special gift!
Paradise 4Paws and Pooch Hotel: Provide superior quality and care for your pets and the utmost in convenience and service for you, the pet parent. For our guests' care and for your convenience, we are open all day every day - 24/7/365. Our award-winning pet resorts and hotels offer all-suite dog & cat boarding, doggie daycare, grooming & spa, training and airport parking.
Abell Animal Hospital: For over 40 years, Abell has provided high quality care to pets and personalized services to their families. Abell keeps pets happy and healthy for as long as possible through wellness exams, vaccinations, heartworm and flea/tick prevention, dental treatment, nutritional counseling, surgical care, behavior guidance, and disease management. A team of leading experts will be available for any medical care needs.
Requirements for individuals bringing Dogs:
- All dogs must have complete and current vaccinations. Your dog must wear a current rabies tag to gain admission to the park.
- I.D. Tags are recommended.
- All dogs MUST be on a leash at all times.
Additional Information:
- Veterinarians will be on hand in case of an injury or emergency.
- We reserve the right to refuse entry to any dog.
- Do not over-feed your dog in the excitement of rooting for your team.
- Use good judgement regarding temperament of your pet so that this event will be enjoyable for everyone. Do not bring your dog if he/she is unreliable in crowds or with other dogs. Do not bring a dog whose behavior could be dangerous to others. Do not bring a female dog in heat. Be courteous and responsible - please pick up after your dog.
