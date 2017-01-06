4 charged in Facebook Live torture case due in court

CHICAGO (WLS) --Four people charged with committing a hate crime will face a judge Friday. They are accused of torturing an 18-year-old man with special needs and streaming it live on Facebook.
The disturbing video, which was viewed by people across the country, has been removed from Facebook.
The mentally challenged victim was kidnapped, bound and bloodied. The suspects sliced his scalp and taunted him. Police said his beating and torture went on for hours.
"The fact that they tied him up. The obvious racial quotes on that they post live on Facebook, I mean taken the totality of the circumstances the state's attorney agreed with us," Area North CPD Commander Kevin Duffin said.
In a Thursday interview with ABC7's Judy Hsu, President Barack Obama addressed the attack, calling it "horrific" and "terrible."
Police said it all started when the victim was dropped-off by his parents at a McDonald's near northwest suburban Streamwood on Dec. 31.
They were under the impression that the victim would be staying at a friend's house overnight. That friend is one of the suspects.
The victim managed to escape. Chicago police found him Tuesday, wandering in the 3400-block of West Lexington Avenue in the city's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.
Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago; were each charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary, according to the Cook County state's attorney. Hill was also charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
All four suspects are due in Cook County Bond Court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.