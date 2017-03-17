NEWS

4 charged with Sugar Grove Township woman's overdose death

Clockwise, from top left: Eric Anthony, Neal Crowder, Joseph Tortorella and Johnny Williams (Kane County state's attorney's office)

Sun-Times Media Wire
ST. CHARLES, Ill. --
Four men have been charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a woman last month near west suburban Sugar Grove.

Ashley M. Mastel, 21, died after ingesting drugs on Feb. 20, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office. Investigators determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

Four men who allegedly provided Mastel with the drugs have been charged with one felony count each of drug-induced homicide:

Johnny L. Williams, 56, of St. Charles;

Neal R. Crowder, 26, of Batavia;

Joseph Tortorella, 26, of Batavia;

and Eric P. Anthony, 21, of St. Charles

Williams was ordered held on a $150,000 bond and his next court date was scheduled for March 31, prosecutors said. Bond for Crowder was set at $100,000 and he is due back in court March 24. Tortorella's bond was set at $20,000 and he is expected to appear April 7.

Anthony was ordered held on $50,000 and his next court date is April 6.

If convicted, each man faces a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
