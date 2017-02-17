Four people were killed and one person critically injured in a three-car crash Thursday night in Des Plaines, police said.The crash occurred at 170 Northwest Highway at about 8:53 p.m., police said. Police said a Mercedes slammed into a Chevy Impala, sending the Impala into a third car, a Toyota Highlander.Three people, all family members, inside the Impala were killed, as was the driver of the Mercedes, police said. A passenger in the Mercedes has been hospitalized in critical condition and two people inside the Toyota walked away from the accident.Police said speed was a factor in the crash and that the driver of the Mercedes was at fault."We just heard a big boom, we thought it was another train that fell over onto the tracks and all we saw was smoke coming out from our backyard," said Sandy Wood.Northwest Highway between Mount Prospect Road and State Street was closed for nearly 8 hours before reopening at about 5:30 a.m.