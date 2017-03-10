CHICAGO SHOOTING

4 shot, 2 fatally, in Washington Park gas station shooting

Chicago police are looking for the person who sprayed bullets into a South Side gas station early Friday morning. Four men were shot. Two of them were killed. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for the person who sprayed bullets into a South Side gas station early Friday morning. Four men were shot. Two of them were killed.

Investigators were still looking for evidence at the GoLo gas station near East 51st Street and South Indiana Avenue in the city's Washington Park neighborhood a few hours after the shooting.

Witnesses said a gray, four-door Chevrolet pulled up around 2 a.m. and someone inside opened fire on the men in the gas station vestibule before taking off north on Indiana.

A 24-year-old man was shot several times in the body and died at the scene. A 24-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds to the torso and legs. He was rushed in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. Neither of the victims' identities have been released.

A 25-year-old man was shot several times in the legs and suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported in serious condition to Stroger. A 64-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger, where he is listed in good condition.

Angie Anderson, the wife of one of the victims, spoke with ABC7 Eyewitness News as she approached the gas station where her husband worked, looking for answers.

"They won't let me go in to find out. They just told me he went to County. The police won't let me go in and I don't understand why this tape is around. That's what's kind of scaring me," Anderson said.

Area Central detectives are handling the investigation. They have not yet released a motive for the shooting. No one in custody.
