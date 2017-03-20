NEWS

4-year-old boy accidentally hangs himself in thrift store

MANKATO, Minn. --
Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself while alone in the changing room of a Minnesota thrift store.

Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More in Mankato, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Relatives have started an online fundraising effort to cover funeral expenses for the boy, identified as Ryu Pena.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Schisel tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune family members, who live in nearby St. James, were in the store at the time. He calls the death "a tragic accident" and says no charges are being pursued.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldchild killedaccident
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Plane carrying college basketball team skids off runway
Water taxis return to Chicago River
More News
Top Stories
Man shot 6 times in groin walking to Cook County courthouse, police say
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Woman dies after consuming toxic tea from Chinatown
Police: Man tries to kill wife 3 times, kills himself
Boy choked unconscious by family dog pulling on scarf dies days later
Edamame recalled over listeria fears
David Rockefeller, billionaire philanthropist, dies at 101
Show More
2 of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys found in Mexico
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
16-year-old boy dies after gym class at Oswego East HS
String of violent robberies hit Uptown, Lincoln Square
Water taxis return to Chicago River
More News
Photos
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Water taxis return to Chicago River
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
PHOTOS: People, pets rescued from flooding in Peru
More Photos