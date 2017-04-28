THEFT

40 guns stolen from Oak Forest gun range, police search for 4 suspects

EMBED </>More News Videos

Oak Forest police said at least 40 firearms were stolen from a gun range early Friday morning. (WLS)

By
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
Oak Forest police said at least 40 firearms were stolen from a gun range early Friday morning.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., they responded to a glass break alarm at the Eagle Sports Range at 5900 W. 159th Street. Police said the business was closed at the time and no one was inside.

When they arrived, police said they saw that a large cinder block was used to break a window at the gun range.

Security footage showed three black male suspects wearing backpacks entering the gun range and taking the firearms. Police said the suspects arrived and left in an unknown blue vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

"No 24 hour security in there. They should have been aware of that. It happens everywhere. I don't get it," Michael Considine, an Oak Forest Resident, said.

The range owner declined to comment on Friday.

"It's scary to me. If those guns are in the wrong hands, then that's dangerous," Rupert, an Eagle Sports Range customer, said.

"Whoever did this, just catch them before they cause any more problems," Jerry Kandziorski said.

The gun range and store just opened to much fanfare last year. Some residents were pleased to see it move in.

"You drive by there since it opened and the parking lot is filled. Made a lot of neighbors happy too because we figured things were controlled," Joan Cray, an Oak Forest resident, said.

However, some residents are worried.

"I want to feel safe in the town I just moved into, " Richard Lehman, an Oak Forest resident, said.

Agent David Coulson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the investigation is in the primarily stages of the investigation. He said thieves are targeting more gun businesses.

"Unfortunately, there's been an uptick of burglaries, thefts and robberies from federal firearms licensees in the last year. There was about a 30 percent increase in 2016 versus 2015," Agent Coulson said.

The police chief said he is going to release the surveillance video to other law enforcement agencies and, if necessary, to the public.
Related Topics:
newstheftgunsOak Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
THEFT
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Flower shop owner accused of stealing flowers from cemetery
Woman who embezzled nearly $1 million from Field Museum sentenced to 3 years in prison
Woman wearing pajamas robs 6 banks in 90 minutes
More theft
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Former CPS CEO Byrd-Bennett sentenced to 4.5 years in prison
Man sexually abused 12-year-old girl in West Woodlawn
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
More News
Top Stories
Joliet Township toddler was found dead, lying under couch
Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'
CPS will remain open until end of school year, sources say
Woman attacked, killed by own dog
Man sexually abused 12-year-old girl in West Woodlawn
Former CPS CEO Byrd-Bennett sentenced to 4.5 years in prison
Chicago 13-year-old to appear on ABC's 'The Toy Box'
Show More
Sitter who allegedly brought kids to boyfriend to be molested may have had more victims
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Blogger with MS shares story to help others with disease
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Parents reveal reason behind shocking prank videos
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Promises to him: Broken?
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Man sexually abused 12-year-old girl in West Woodlawn
Parents reveal reason behind shocking prank videos
More Video