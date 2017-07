Reggie the Rooster

A Hawthorn Woods man has offered a $100 reward for finding his "Reggie the Rooster" sculpture.Owner Richard Kirshner said the sculpture loved by local children went missing Saturday night.Kirshner filed a report with Hawthorn Woods police, but there are no leads so far.Reggie the Rooster is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.