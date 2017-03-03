NEWS

5 high school basketball players face statutory rape charges

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WLS) --
Five high school varsity basketball players in southwestern Michigan are accused of sexually assaulting an underage schoolmate.

The 17- and 18-year-old boys attend South Haven High School. They face up to 15 years in prison after being charged as adults with statutory rape. They appeared in court and were released on $1,000 bond.

Police said the alleged victim is under the age of 16. The age of consent in Michigan is 17.

Police said they were notified by school administrators who contacted the department's school resource officers. Police then interviewed the person who the victim confided it and were able to determine that at least one act occurred on school property.

Police also said there may be additional suspects and charges. Police said the allegations were made against six boys, but only five have been charged so far.
