NEWS

5 months later, murder of 15-year-old burned in dumpster still unsolved

EMBED </>More News Videos

Demetrius Griffin Jr., 15, was a freshman at Steinmetz College Prep. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five months after 15-year-old Demetrius Griffin Jr. was found dead and burned in a dumpster on the West Side, his mother still waits for answers.

"I'm destroyed. They took my only son away from me. And my days are getting harder. They're not getting easier. I just need someone to help. Please," said his mother Polly Sykes.

Griffin was found burned beyond recognition in the 5500-block of West Cortez, just steps from his home. Firefighters found the body while responding to what at first glance was a garage fire on Sept. 17, 2016.

A freshman at Steinmetz College Prep and a member of his local Boys & Girls Club, Griffin had a strict curfew. When he missed it that night, his mother knew something was wrong.

The person or persons who killed him are still at large.

"This is not normal," said Rev. Walter Jones, of New Mt. Pilgrim MB Church. "We don't want to become desensitized with what's coming, but right now these things are happening so rapidly. It's kind of hard not to worry about what's going on in our communities these days."

The reward for any information that leads to an arrest was increased to $10,000.

On Sunday, family, friends and neighbors released balloons into the air, then canvassed the streets around Griffin's home with fliers hoping, this time, someone will come forward.

"We have a monster out there. Nobody's child is safe. If you know anything, you can call 911. You don't have to give your name. We need to break that code of silence," Griffin's aunt Rochelle Sykes said.

Police did not comment on case, however, investigators have said the person who set the fire may have suffered burns.
Related Topics:
newsfiredeath investigationhomicide investigationbody foundAustin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Family of teen burned to death hands out fliers looking for information on his murder
Austin teen found dead in garbage can was burned alive, authorities say
$7,500 reward offered to find Austin teen's killer
$2.5K reward offered for info on Austin teen's murder
Body found burned in alley ID'd as 15-year-old boy
Body found near burned garage on West Side
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Infant, 15-year-old girl missing from Gresham found safe
Woman missing from Streator, possibly abducted; her son found safe, family says
Gas explosion, fire displaces 3 adults in Dolton
More News
Top Stories
Body pulled from Columbus Park pond in search for missing person
After 14 years, Statesville escapee nabbed in Atlanta
Infant, 15-year-old girl missing from Gresham found safe
Woman missing from Streator, possibly abducted; her son found safe, family says
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Anti-Trump protesters march through Loop
Gas explosion, fire displaces 3 adults in Dolton
Show More
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Lisa Marie Presley says she's broke after ex asks for money
Beach Park man, 42, killed in motorcycle crash in Wadsworth
Record warming trend continues Sunday
Kraft Heinz withdraws $143B bid to buy Unilever
More News
Top Video
Gas explosion, fire displaces 3 adults in Dolton
Anti-Trump protesters march through Loop
Gearing up for the final days of the Chicago Auto Show
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video