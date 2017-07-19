5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run

A 5-year-old girl was struck and killed Tuesday evening while trying to cross the street with her sister in Michigan City, Ind., police said.

Michigan City police are searching for a driver who hit a 5-year-old girl and left her dying in the street.Delaney Klewer was trying to cross Broadway Street Tuesday evening with her 8-year-old sister, about a block away from their home, when she was fatally struck. A small cross with a few stuffed animals marked the spot Wednesday.Officers responded around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the 300-block of Broadway Street, across the street from a park frequented by children.The first officer on the scene was a Long Beach police officer. He found the child and administered CPR. LaPorte County paramedics rushed her to St. Anthony Hospital, where she died.Investigators said the SUV was heading west on Broadway when it hit Delaney. The driver never stopped. The vehicle was described as a black or dark gray SUV that may have had a spare tire mounted on the back."It's sad. The person either had to be drunk or speeding. We used to live in the neighborhood. The years we lived here, they would speed by our house all the time," said Derald Borton, who drove by the scene Wednesday.No one is in custody."We're confident that the person who hit little Delany did not do this intentionally. This was an accident. We're urging the person who was the driver of that vehicle to come forward as soon as possible," said Lt. Jeff Loniewski, Michigan City Police."A gutless person. Him or her should turn theirselves in. Have heart, turn theirselves in, realize what they did now, now that a little girl is gone," said Sue Borton, who was in the car with Derald Borton.Officers canvassed the area for any surveillance video. Residents of the northwest Indiana neighborhood said their community is tight-knit, so people will be looking out for the SUV."We already talked to our neighbors on both sides of us. We're gonna keep our eyes open," said Jason Barishman, a neighbor.Police hoped to identify a suspect quickly. They urged anyone with information to call Loniewski at 219-874-3221 ext. 1008 or Cpl. Steve Alt at 219-874-3221 ext. 1045.