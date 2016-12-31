6 Chicago police officers hurt in 2 incidents in South Shore

Two Chicago police officers were injured while making an arrest in the South Shore neighborhood and four others were injured after two unmarked police vehicles crashed Saturday morning, police said.Two officers were injured while trying to arrest a person in the 7400-block of South Kingston Avenue at about 12:45 a.m., police said. The suspect was eventually taken into custody after officers used a Taser.After responding to a call for back up, two unmarked police vehicles on their way to assist the officers crashed near 71st Street and Stony Island Avenue. Four officers were hospitalized as a result of the crash. Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.