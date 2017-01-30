6 dead in shooting at Quebec mosque

A shooting at a mosque in the Canadian province of Quebec has left six people dead and eight others injured.The attack took place at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.Two people have been arrested.Christine Coulombe, the Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman, says some of the wounded were gravely injured. She says the dead were approximately 35 to 70 years of age. Thirty-nine people were in the mosque at the time of the attack. She says one person was arrested at the scene and the other nearby in d'Orleans.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a shooting at a Quebec City mosque a "terrorist attack on Muslims."Trudeau says in a statement that it is "heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence," and he's vowing that Canadian law enforcement "will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance."