6 shot in 2 hours in Chicago Monday, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) --On a sunny spring Monday, six people were shot in the span of just two hours, Chicago police said. At least eight people have been shot since midnight - including a man at a CTA Red Line station - though the bulk of the shootings happened in the middle of the day.
First, just after 10 a.m., police said a man was shot in the stomach near West North Avenue and North Central Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood.
Just an hour later, around 11:25 a.m., police said a man was shot dead and a woman was critically injured in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police said the victims were in a car in the 7000-block of South Chappell Street when another vehicle drove by and fired shots into their car.
An hour after that, just before 12:30 p.m., police said another two people were shot on the Near West Side while walking down the street on South Leavitt Street. Police said a bullet grazed one victim in the face and pierced another in the neck.
Shortly after the violent spree of shootings, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined Big Brothers, Big Sisters at Chicago Police Headquarters.
"I think that we all know and recognize the violence we've had in Chicago the past months and years. And I think a large part of it could be reduced by simply reaching out to young folks and have mentorship programs for them, which is why I really appreciated what Big Brothers, Big Sisters does," Johnson said.
It's an uneasy end to Spring Break in the midst of violent April. Over the weekend, police said one person was killed and 36 shot over the weekend. While the number of murders is down from 2016, the number of shootings are up.