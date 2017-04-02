NEWS

6 shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Six men were shot, two fatally, Sunday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The two men who were killed, ages 23 and 27, were both shot in the chest, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

They were shot about 4:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Van Buren. The victims were standing in a group when a white four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala, pulled up and multiple people started shooting at them.

The other victims include: a 26-year-yea-old shot in right leg in good condition; a 23-year-old man shot in the back in critical condition; a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, back and leg in critical condition; and a man in his 20s who was shot in his chest in critical condition.

Residents say the block, just off the Eisenhower Expressway, has become a hotspot for drug trafficking. Dealers have had success hiding their drugs in the area whenever cops are called, the residents said.

A group of about 30 people was seen on the block in the hours before the shooting, with some running up and down the street. The residents said it looked like an argument had broken out.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
