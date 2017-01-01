NEWS

762 murdered in Chicago in 2016

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released crime statistics from 2016, with a police spokesman calling it an "unacceptable rise in violence."

In the worst violence in nearly 20 years, Chicago saw 762 murders, 2,550 shooting incidents and 4,331 shooting victims.

On Saturday, more than 700 crosses were carried down Michigan Avenue, led by Father Michael Pfleger. They represented each life lost due to violence in the city of Chicago in 2016.

The crosses were handmade by a man named George Zanis, who has been building memorials, in Aurora, for mass shootings like Newtown and Orlando.

Police are blaming the vast majority of the violence on gangs and illegal guns on the streets. They took 8,300 guns off the streets in 2016, which police said is a 20 percent increase from 2015.
