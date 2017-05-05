COOK COUNTY JAIL

8 inmates charged with arson after Cook County Jail fire

Four officers were hospitalized after Cook County Jail detainees set their jumpsuits on fire on April 15, 2017. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Eight maximum security detainees at Cook County Jail face arson charges in connection with a uniform-burning incident.

The sheriff's office said last month that the group set fire to special uniforms worn by inmates accused of sexual misconduct.

The detainees are said to have lit a wick in a microwave to burn the uniforms.

Smoke quickly filled the housing unit prompting an evacuation.

Four correction officers were hospitalized Saturday night after the incident. All injuries were non-life-threatening and the officers were released.

Videos of the incident were released.
Related Topics:
newscook county jailofficer injuredstabbingChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
4 officers injured in Cook County Jail incident
COOK COUNTY JAIL
3 Cook County inmates charged with attempted murder in attack on deputies
Cook County Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in jail attack
4 officers injured in Cook County Jail incident
Foxx: 'Error' under Alvarez preceded man's murder near jail
More cook county jail
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Video shows bus aide hitting child with autism in Frankfort
1 dead in Berwyn fire
2nd Trump Army secretary pick withdraws nomination
More News
Top Stories
Hinsdale mother found dead in her home; homicide investigation underway
Man charged in murder of CPD sergeant's son
Funeral held for Semaj Crosby, death still 'criminal investigation'
1 dead in Berwyn fire
Gary teen gets college degree before graduating high school
Experts warn of increases in tick-borne Powassan virus
KFC releases romance novel for Mother's Day
Show More
GOP health victory may be fleeting as wary Senate awaits
Chicago restaurant creates 'hottest drink on earth'
Rauner, Emanuel clash over Thompson Center sale
Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resistance' class
Mexican drug lord El Chapo will be tried in US in April 2018
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos