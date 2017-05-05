8 inmates charged with arson after Cook County Jail fire

CHICAGO (WLS) --Eight maximum security detainees at Cook County Jail face arson charges in connection with a uniform-burning incident.
The sheriff's office said last month that the group set fire to special uniforms worn by inmates accused of sexual misconduct.
The detainees are said to have lit a wick in a microwave to burn the uniforms.
Smoke quickly filled the housing unit prompting an evacuation.
Four correction officers were hospitalized Saturday night after the incident. All injuries were non-life-threatening and the officers were released.
Videos of the incident were released.