9-year-old girl calls 911, said her dad was driving drunk

A 9-year-old girl called police because she says her father was driving drunk. (WLS)

A 9-year-old girl called police because she says her father was driving drunk.

The little girl was in the backseat with her sister, while their father drove them to their grandparents in Georgia.
Girl: "I know my dad is drunk and he's the only one driving and I think I am going to get into a wreck..."
911 Operator: "Are you in the car with him?"
Girl: "Yes, and he's driving really fastly."

"I don't know where I am right now, daddy stop the firggin car. Stop the car, pull over somewhere," she said later in the call.

Police arrested 36-year-old Wesley Burgner when he stopped at his mother's house. He's now charged. The girls were not hurt.
