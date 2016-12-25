ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is coming up

CHICAGO (WLS) --Blood donations typically fall during the winter season, leaving a critical need for the Red Cross and hospitals. Each day, the Red Cross needs 14,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. That's why ABC 7 is teaming up with the Red Cross for the Great Chicago Blood Drive.
The event is being held at two locations: the Hyatt Regency and the Drake Oak Brook Hotel on January 9, 2017. While helping to save lives, participants may enjoy entertainment from Medieval Times and receive a free ABC 7 Great Chicago Blood Drive T-shirt, while supplies last. The CEO of the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois, Celena Roldan, joined ABC 7 to talk about the importance of donating.