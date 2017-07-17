An 8-month-old boy who police say was abducted in Monterey County has been found safe in San Jose. Police say Emiliano Salinas was abducted from Soledad, California around 4:45 a.m.The baby was found safe after a suspicious circumstances call to police at 7:15 a.m. The person who called police reported a man in a vehicle on the 600 block of Walnut Street in San Jose with a baby in the back seat in a car seat. That person was concerned because the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. The reporting party pulled the car seat out of the vehicle with the baby. Police say the suspect returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.San Jose Police officers arrived on scene and took custody of the child and requested medical personnel to respond for the child's welfare.The child was medically cleared and has been reunited with his parents at The San Jose Police Department.The identity of the suspect has not been released.