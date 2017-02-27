ITEAM

Accused killer mistakenly released from state custody

ABC7 I-TEAM INVESTIGATION
By
A manhunt was underway Monday for an accused killer mistakenly released from state custody.

Garrett Glover, 29, was set free when he should have been held in custody in lieu of $2 million bond.

Now, he is the target of a citywide manhunt as Cook County officials try to figure out how the screw-up happened.

Glover is accused in a 2012 expressway shooting that resulted in the death of a man who had just become a father that day.

Glover is considered dangerous and Cook County Sheriff's officials told the I-Team the search is "all hands on deck."

Glover was being held at the Cook County Jail for the past two years for attempted armed robbery and separately on charges from the 2012 shooting murder of a motorist Larry Porter on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Last Thursday in a county courtroom, Glover was sentenced for the attempt armed robbery.

On Friday, he was transported to Stateville prison, where authorities determined he had already served enough time to be eligible for parole and he was released.

The South Side man should have been taken back into custody by Cook County and held in the expressway murder case even though he had satisfied his sentence for the unrelated armed robbery.

Cook County officials said Monday that they are trying to figure out where the breakdown in communication occurred resulting in Glover's release.

In a statement late Monday from Illinois corrections department officials, said they "did not receive any additional documentation or information indicating he should be held beyond his February 24, 2017 release date."

Fugitive officers from the sheriff's department and from the Illinois Department of Corrections were now involved in an "active search" for the accused killer, authorities say.
Glover is supposed to be in court April 4 for a hearing in the murder case.
Related Topics:
newsiteamChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ITEAM
Drew Peterson moved to high security due to 'high maintenance'
Phishing scheme could compromise your Amazon account
After 14 years, Stateville escapee nabbed in Atlanta
Insurance investigators use social media to assess liability
More iteam
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Wheaton-Warrenville South HS threat sparks concern among parents
Progressives fear DNC's choice of Perez means party hasn't learned lesson
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
More News
Top Stories
CPS threatens in court docs to end school year on June 1
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Gov. Rauner no-show at Trump's governors' events
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Ukrainian Village church captures car theft on camera
Show More
Woodlawn fire that killed 2 sisters started by gas stove used to heat apartment
For first time ever, no snow in Chicago in January or February
Trump meets with governors before congressional budget address
Body of missing nurse found week after he vanished
Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' writer graduated from DePaul
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos